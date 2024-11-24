SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

