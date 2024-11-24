SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 15.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

