Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.
Mativ Stock Performance
Mativ stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Mativ has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.
Mativ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.