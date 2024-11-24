Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Mativ stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Mativ has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mativ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 113.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.