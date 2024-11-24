StockNews.com Downgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $171.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

