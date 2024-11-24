Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 143 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $949.99 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.25.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

