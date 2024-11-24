StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $177.44 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.