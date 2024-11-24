StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

