StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.