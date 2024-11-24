Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.48.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.