Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,246.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $264.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

