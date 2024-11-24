Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.36. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

