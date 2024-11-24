Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VGT opened at $621.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $626.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

