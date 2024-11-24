Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 6.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $241,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.