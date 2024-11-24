Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 9,806 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,366,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 828,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $29.85 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07.

