Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

