Swedbank AB Purchases 13,705 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $157,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $945.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,027.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

