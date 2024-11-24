Swedbank AB Purchases 45,799 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $133,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,703,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,460,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $332.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

