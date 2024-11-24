Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.66 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

