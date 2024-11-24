Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.47. Approximately 355,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,195,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Tempus AI Trading Up 11.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

