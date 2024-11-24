The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 428,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

