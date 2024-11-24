The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

