The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stake Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. The Pennant Group comprises 3.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.16% of The Pennant Group worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

