The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $102,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

