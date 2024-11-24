The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.