The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $80,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.66.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

