Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

