Towercrest Capital Management Sells 30,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,685 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPEM stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.