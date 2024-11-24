Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.08 and last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 25634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

