Truepoint Inc. Acquires 4,516 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

