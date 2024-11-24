Truepoint Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $162.98 and a 1 year high of $203.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

