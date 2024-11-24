Truepoint Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

