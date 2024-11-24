Truepoint Inc. Sells 264 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $142.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.