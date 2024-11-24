Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 3.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84. 102,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 186,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Tudor Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

