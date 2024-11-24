Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 823.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.