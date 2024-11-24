Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$45.98 and last traded at C$45.97. Approximately 130,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 141,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.77.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.56.

