Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGK stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

