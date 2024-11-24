Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

