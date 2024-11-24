Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 324,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 99,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 550,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 160,367 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.