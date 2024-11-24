Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Reduced by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

