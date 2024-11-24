Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $335.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.18 and a 1 year high of $342.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.66.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

