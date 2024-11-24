Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.22 and a fifty-two week high of $282.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

