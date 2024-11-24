Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its 200 day moving average is $511.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.