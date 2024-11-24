Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

