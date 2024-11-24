Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 185,427 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $296.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $224.45 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.