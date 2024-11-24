Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $358,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $224.45 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $274.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

