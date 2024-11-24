Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

