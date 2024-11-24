Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53. 2,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTA

Vasta Platform Stock Up 0.8 %

Vasta Platform Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.