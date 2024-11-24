Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 782524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VIST shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,777,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,307,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,749,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.