Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 489,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

