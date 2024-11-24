Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Sempra Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SRE opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

